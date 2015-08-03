Awesome Machine Learning Projects

Get a weekly digest of newly added open source ML projects. Nothing else, robo-swear!
A curated list of open-source machine learning projects from around the web. Filter by categories, try out demos, and explore the project's source code on Github
Given an image and a free-form question, the NN can answer the question
Answering questions based on images
An RNN that creates new words after being trained on a short wordlist
Word generator using RNNs
An algorithm for combining the content of one image with the style of another image using convolutional neural networks
Applying the style of an artwork to a photo
Predicting patient health from PCG audio data
Using phonocardiogram (PCG) data
Takes Gameboy camera images of faces and turns them into photorealistic images
Improving images from a Gameboy Camera
A neural network trained to help writing neural network code using autocomplete
NN that autocompletes NN code
A NN that reads handwritten math expressions from a board and subsequently evaluates the expressions
Solving handwritten math expressions
Type a message into a text box, and the network will try to write it out longhand
Generating handwritten text with RNNs
Generate seamless textures from photos and transfer style from one image to another
Turning two-bit doodles into fine artworks
Training a probabilistic model of polyphonic music inspired by the structure of convolutional neural networks
Composing Music With RNNs
Enter a story and a question that can be answered based on the story, and the ML algorithm will try to answer it
Answering questions based on a story
Works with just a single 2D facial image, works for arbitrary facial poses and expressions, and can be used to reconstruct the whole 3D facial geometry
Turn a 2D profile image into a 3D model